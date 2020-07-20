3575 Salem Hills Dr

Amenities
House Share/ Downstairs - Property Id: 223519
Bedroom & Bath furnished, Den downstairs, Outside deck with privacy fence and deck screens, WiFi flat screen TV, Ceiling fans, Mini fridge, Access to entire home except landlords bedroom, key locks on bedroom doors, Garage parking and entrance, Washer and dryer upstairs with Dish washer, living room with fireplace, Central heating and Air. Tenant must be clean!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223519
No Pets Allowed
