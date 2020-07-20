All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
3575 Salem Hills Dr
3575 Salem Hills Dr

3575 Salem Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3575 Salem Hills Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
House Share/ Downstairs - Property Id: 223519

Bedroom & Bath furnished, Den downstairs, Outside deck with privacy fence and deck screens, WiFi flat screen TV, Ceiling fans, Mini fridge, Access to entire home except landlords bedroom, key locks on bedroom doors, Garage parking and entrance, Washer and dryer upstairs with Dish washer, living room with fireplace, Central heating and Air. Tenant must be clean!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223519
Property Id 223519

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5555240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

