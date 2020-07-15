All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

3530 Foxcroft Ct.

3530 Foxcroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Foxcroft Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

The Perfect 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath House Just for You!!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths house located in quiet neighborhood. New paint throughout home. Black appliances and breakfast island in kitchen. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. 1 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. Wood floors in living room and dining room. Family room features fireplace. Back patio is great for entertaining guests.
Available Immediately! Must have at least 600 credit score, make at least 3X the rental income, 1 current months proof of income, thorough criminal and credit background check, no evictions, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or judgments within the last 5 yrs, non-refundable application fee of $60/adult & a non-refundable admin fee of $200 due at time of move in. Non-refundable reservation fee of $1150 due within 24 hrs of approval. Reservation fee converts to refundable security deposit at move-in.

(RLNE4938114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

