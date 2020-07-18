All apartments in DeKalb County
3279 Pennington Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:11 PM

3279 Pennington Drive

3279 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors!  Great kitchen with granite counter-tops, all matching black appliances and a kitchen island! Large master bedroom with full bath and spacious secondary rooms! This one won't last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Pennington Drive have any available units?
3279 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3279 Pennington Drive have?
Some of 3279 Pennington Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3279 Pennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3279 Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3279 Pennington Drive offers parking.
Does 3279 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Pennington Drive have a pool?
No, 3279 Pennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3279 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3279 Pennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3279 Pennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3279 Pennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
