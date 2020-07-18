3279 Pennington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops, all matching black appliances and a kitchen island! Large master bedroom with full bath and spacious secondary rooms! This one won't last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.