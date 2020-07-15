3191 Palm Tree Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home. Excellent Condition. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! * 2165 sq ft * 2 Car Garage * Back Patio Pad * Living Room (16 x 13) LR has dual gas/wood fireplace. Laminate floors, cathedral * Dining Room (15 x 16) DR has Laminate flooring. * Bedroom 1 - Master bedroom downstairs (15 x 13) Has tray ceilings and laminate flooring Master Bath - Has double vanity, shower, separate Jacuzzi tub, walk in closet, toilet closet. Tile floor. * Bedroom 2 - (12 x 11) * Bedroom 3 - (17 x 11) * Bedroom 4 - (11 x 14') * Garbage Disposal * Double Sink * Plenty of backyard space * 18-24 Month Lease Available * Central Heating and Air * Covered gazebo outside. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! Qualification & Move in requirements: * Clear copy of license/ID * Clear Copy of Social Security card * Minimum 1 month of pay stubs - (or proof of ability to pay) - must make at least $3625 a month * Monthly Debt will be weighed against income * Background/Credit Check/App Fee $50 *Contact Manager for deposit requirement (refundable upon good, clean move-out - minus $75 for lock change) *Current and Previous Residence/employment verification * A signed contract * Open/Closed bankruptcy, repossessions, evictions or landlord related judgments will result in automatic denial * No felonies in the last 10 years * No misdemeanor in the last 5 years YARD SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!!