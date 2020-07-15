All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3191 Palm Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3191 Palm Tree Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

3191 Palm Tree Drive

3191 Palm Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3191 Palm Tree Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home. Excellent Condition. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! * 2165 sq ft * 2 Car Garage * Back Patio Pad * Living Room (16 x 13) LR has dual gas/wood fireplace. Laminate floors, cathedral * Dining Room (15 x 16) DR has Laminate flooring. * Bedroom 1 - Master bedroom downstairs (15 x 13) Has tray ceilings and laminate flooring Master Bath - Has double vanity, shower, separate Jacuzzi tub, walk in closet, toilet closet. Tile floor. * Bedroom 2 - (12 x 11) * Bedroom 3 - (17 x 11) * Bedroom 4 - (11 x 14') * Garbage Disposal * Double Sink * Plenty of backyard space * 18-24 Month Lease Available * Central Heating and Air * Covered gazebo outside. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!! Qualification & Move in requirements: * Clear copy of license/ID * Clear Copy of Social Security card * Minimum 1 month of pay stubs - (or proof of ability to pay) - must make at least $3625 a month * Monthly Debt will be weighed against income * Background/Credit Check/App Fee $50 *Contact Manager for deposit requirement (refundable upon good, clean move-out - minus $75 for lock change) *Current and Previous Residence/employment verification * A signed contract * Open/Closed bankruptcy, repossessions, evictions or landlord related judgments will result in automatic denial * No felonies in the last 10 years * No misdemeanor in the last 5 years YARD SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have any available units?
3191 Palm Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have?
Some of 3191 Palm Tree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Palm Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Palm Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Palm Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3191 Palm Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3191 Palm Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3191 Palm Tree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 3191 Palm Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3191 Palm Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 Palm Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3191 Palm Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3191 Palm Tree Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University