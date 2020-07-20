All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3106 Anthony Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3106 Anthony Dr
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

3106 Anthony Dr

3106 Anthony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3106 Anthony Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous, fully updated home in popular Valley Brook Estates. Rebuilt from the studs in 2016, this great ranch is "green" and energy-efficient, with double-pane windows, bamboo flooring throughout, new insulation, electrical, lighting and drywall, insulated back doors and more. Your new home is fresh, clean, bright and has a great, big level yard for hanging out, playing with the kids and fur kids, etc. Grow your own herbs in the kitchen picture window. This home is ideally located halfway between Decatur and Tucker, and near all major highways. Easy access to everywhere intown, best shopping and greenspace, 10 minutes by car to Stone Mountain and about 10 min to everywhere else - downtown Atlanta, GSU, Emory, Ga Tech, CDC. You'll LOVE it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Anthony Dr have any available units?
3106 Anthony Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3106 Anthony Dr have?
Some of 3106 Anthony Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Anthony Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Anthony Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Anthony Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Anthony Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3106 Anthony Dr offer parking?
No, 3106 Anthony Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Anthony Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Anthony Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Anthony Dr have a pool?
No, 3106 Anthony Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Anthony Dr have accessible units?
No, 3106 Anthony Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Anthony Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Anthony Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Anthony Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 Anthony Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University