Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3097 Shadow Walk Ln

3097 Shadow Walk Lane · (404) 809-9848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3097 Shadow Walk Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3097 Shadow Walk Ln · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Tucker Townhome Furnished or Unfurnished! - Welcome home to this lovely Tucker 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened in back porch and unfinished basement for plenty of storage! Completely renovated kitchen, stone countertops, upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, and upgraded carpeting. Washer/Dryer included. This home is available unfurnished at the advertised price. It is also available furnished for $1800/mo. Minimum 12-month lease. Professionally maintained and managed. No vouchers accepted. 1 small pet considered with additional deposit and proof of alter. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at travis@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 770-856-19448!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have any available units?
3097 Shadow Walk Ln has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have?
Some of 3097 Shadow Walk Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3097 Shadow Walk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3097 Shadow Walk Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3097 Shadow Walk Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln offer parking?
No, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have a pool?
No, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have accessible units?
No, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3097 Shadow Walk Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3097 Shadow Walk Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
