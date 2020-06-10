3097 Shadow Walk Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Tucker Townhome Furnished or Unfurnished! - Welcome home to this lovely Tucker 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened in back porch and unfinished basement for plenty of storage! Completely renovated kitchen, stone countertops, upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, and upgraded carpeting. Washer/Dryer included. This home is available unfurnished at the advertised price. It is also available furnished for $1800/mo. Minimum 12-month lease. Professionally maintained and managed. No vouchers accepted. 1 small pet considered with additional deposit and proof of alter. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at travis@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 770-856-19448!



