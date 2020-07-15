All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

3073 Turman Circle

3073 Turman Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3073 Turman Cir, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6d042408c ---- Spectacular spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Perfect roommate floorplan. Open floorplan with hardwood floors, great room with fireplace, separate dining room, and a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. 2 car garage. Beautiful gated community with pool. Pets Allow with $250 pet fee per pet- Non-Refundable. Security deposit equal to One Month\'s Rental Amount Sorry No Vouchers Appliance included: 4 Car Limit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 Turman Circle have any available units?
3073 Turman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3073 Turman Circle have?
Some of 3073 Turman Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3073 Turman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3073 Turman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 Turman Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3073 Turman Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3073 Turman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3073 Turman Circle offers parking.
Does 3073 Turman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3073 Turman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 Turman Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3073 Turman Circle has a pool.
Does 3073 Turman Circle have accessible units?
No, 3073 Turman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 Turman Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3073 Turman Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3073 Turman Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3073 Turman Circle has units with air conditioning.
