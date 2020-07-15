3073 Turman Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6d042408c ---- Spectacular spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Perfect roommate floorplan. Open floorplan with hardwood floors, great room with fireplace, separate dining room, and a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. 2 car garage. Beautiful gated community with pool. Pets Allow with $250 pet fee per pet- Non-Refundable. Security deposit equal to One Month\'s Rental Amount Sorry No Vouchers Appliance included: 4 Car Limit