Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

3067 Greenbrook Way NE

3067 Greenbrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

3067 Greenbrook Way, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated brick ranch with terrace level room/office with exterior door and large unfinished basement. Chef's kitchen includes 6 burner gas cook top with double ovens, granite counter tops, double sink with garden window above, and breakfast bar. Butler's pantry off kitchen with plenty of cabinets and wet bar. Window filled family room/sun room overlooking back yard, exterior storage room for outdoor equipment. Wonderful refinished hardwood floors, recessed can lights plus halogen spot lights on dimmers, fans, wood shutters. Excellent condition, close to Northlake Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have any available units?
3067 Greenbrook Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have?
Some of 3067 Greenbrook Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Greenbrook Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Greenbrook Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Greenbrook Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE offer parking?
No, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have a pool?
No, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have accessible units?
No, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3067 Greenbrook Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3067 Greenbrook Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
