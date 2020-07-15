WONDERFULLY RENOVATED CONDO UNIT. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. NEW FLOORING. FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY! VISIT: HTTPS://BUCKHEADBROKERS.MANAGEBUILDING.COM TO APPLY DIRECTLY BEFORE SHOWING. THERE IS NO APPLICATION FEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have any available units?
2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have?
Some of 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.