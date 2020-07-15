All apartments in DeKalb County
2934 Parc Lorraine - 1

2934 Parc Lorraine · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Parc Lorraine, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WONDERFULLY RENOVATED CONDO UNIT. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. NEW FLOORING. FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY! VISIT: HTTPS://BUCKHEADBROKERS.MANAGEBUILDING.COM TO APPLY DIRECTLY BEFORE SHOWING. THERE IS NO APPLICATION FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have any available units?
2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have?
Some of 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 offer parking?
No, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have a pool?
No, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2934 Parc Lorraine - 1 has units with air conditioning.
