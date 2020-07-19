2858 Payton Road NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Wonderful Evergreen Hills Community 3 Bed 2 bath Large Lot Single Family Rental - This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, newly updated home boasts 2 car carport, new energy efficient windows, nice hardwood floors, and large open rooms with spacious closets. The modern kitchen offers updated appliances and wood cabinets and granite countertops with plenty of storage space. Save money with all gas cooking, heating, and hot water. Plenty of living space with an unfinished basement for lots of storage. Walk to Mary Scott Nature Park, Globe Academy and enjoy the short drive to Northlake Mall.



Hawthorn Elementry, Henderson Middle, and Lakeside High School district



Please Call Evan at 678-568-1308 to schedule an Application and Showing



Must pass a full background check including credit and eviction history. Please no felonies, credit min of 600 and no evictions in the past 5 years need to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4635230)