Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2858 Payton Road NE

2858 Payton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2858 Payton Road, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful Evergreen Hills Community 3 Bed 2 bath Large Lot Single Family Rental - This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, newly updated home boasts 2 car carport, new energy efficient windows, nice hardwood floors, and large open rooms with spacious closets. The modern kitchen offers updated appliances and wood cabinets and granite countertops with plenty of storage space. Save money with all gas cooking, heating, and hot water. Plenty of living space with an unfinished basement for lots of storage. Walk to Mary Scott Nature Park, Globe Academy and enjoy the short drive to Northlake Mall.

Hawthorn Elementry, Henderson Middle, and Lakeside High School district

Please Call Evan at 678-568-1308 to schedule an Application and Showing

Must pass a full background check including credit and eviction history. Please no felonies, credit min of 600 and no evictions in the past 5 years need to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 Payton Road NE have any available units?
2858 Payton Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2858 Payton Road NE have?
Some of 2858 Payton Road NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 Payton Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Payton Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Payton Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2858 Payton Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2858 Payton Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2858 Payton Road NE offers parking.
Does 2858 Payton Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 Payton Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Payton Road NE have a pool?
No, 2858 Payton Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2858 Payton Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2858 Payton Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Payton Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2858 Payton Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2858 Payton Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2858 Payton Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
