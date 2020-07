Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious one level ranch in East Atlanta! Use as either a 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office space or as a fourth bedroom. Two living spaces, updated bathrooms and a huge fenced back yard. Washer and dryer room off the kitchen and new security system recently installed. Close to East Atlanta Village, Little 5 Points and the Starlight Drive-In! Call (or text for faster response) Eileen for a showing at 404-307-4744