2344 Tiffany Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** (Note Applicable for Section 8 Leases) BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL 404-937-1042 FOR APPOINTMENT.



Cute brick 4/2 home on a beautiful homesite -- ready for new residents! This four bedroom, two bath home features an eat-kitchen with appliances,breakfast bar and spacious,open floorplan with hardwood flooring, and 4th bedroom in basement with french doors to the 2 level patio with brick pavers. Great location convenient to amenities and the interstate.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.