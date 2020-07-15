All apartments in DeKalb County
2344 Tiffany Circle
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

2344 Tiffany Circle

2344 Tiffany Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Tiffany Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** (Note Applicable for Section 8 Leases) BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL 404-937-1042 FOR APPOINTMENT.

Cute brick 4/2 home on a beautiful homesite -- ready for new residents! This four bedroom, two bath home features an eat-kitchen with appliances,breakfast bar and spacious,open floorplan with hardwood flooring, and 4th bedroom in basement with french doors to the 2 level patio with brick pavers. Great location convenient to amenities and the interstate.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

