Beautiful 3/2 home located close to Emory, Brookhaven and lots of shops and restaurants. The home has stunning hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinetry. Master has updated en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious with hall bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced and perfect for entertaining kids and/or guests! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!