DeKalb County, GA
1837 Camellia Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:20 PM

1837 Camellia Drive

1837 Camellia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Camellia Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30032
Parker

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Welcome to your new home! This home offers 4 spacious bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, a large living room with a fireplace and an open concept kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. New hardwood floors flow throughout the whole house and the fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing while the kids and the pets are playing. The home has been painted inside and out and is ready for your immediate move-in.

Utilities (electricity, gas, water) are not included in the rental price. House features gas heat with central air.

Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property.

Nearby schools are:
McNair Middle
McNair High

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com. The Security Deposit is $1400 with good credit/rent history. To qualify: household income 2.5 times the rent and all adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**

Lease Terms: $1350 security deposit
12 month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

