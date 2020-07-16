All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1547 Delia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1547 Delia Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

1547 Delia Drive

1547 Delia Drive · (404) 634-7351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1547 Delia Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1547 Delia Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Renovated Ranch in Lindmoor Subdivision - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a renovated brick ranch in Lindmoor Woods with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and all new interior paint. The huge, full finished basement could be a media room, playroom or bedroom - it includes a full bathroom and fireplace (non-operational). There are hardwood floors throughout. The cook's kitchen has granite counters, an expansive center island and a large pantry. All fixed appliances remain. The fridge remains as a courtesy item. The master bathroom features dual vanities and a fully tiled shower. The rear deck overlooks the private, fenced, wooded back yard. Lawn care is included in this rent amount. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit applications. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE3613667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Delia Drive have any available units?
1547 Delia Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1547 Delia Drive have?
Some of 1547 Delia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Delia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Delia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Delia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 Delia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1547 Delia Drive offer parking?
No, 1547 Delia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1547 Delia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 Delia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Delia Drive have a pool?
No, 1547 Delia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1547 Delia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1547 Delia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Delia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 Delia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 Delia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1547 Delia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1547 Delia Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd
Decatur, GA 30034
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity