1547 Delia Drive

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Renovated Ranch in Lindmoor Subdivision - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a renovated brick ranch in Lindmoor Woods with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and all new interior paint. The huge, full finished basement could be a media room, playroom or bedroom - it includes a full bathroom and fireplace (non-operational). There are hardwood floors throughout. The cook's kitchen has granite counters, an expansive center island and a large pantry. All fixed appliances remain. The fridge remains as a courtesy item. The master bathroom features dual vanities and a fully tiled shower. The rear deck overlooks the private, fenced, wooded back yard. Lawn care is included in this rent amount. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit applications. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



