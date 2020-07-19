1509 Kilmuir Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great end unit townhome in convenient location. This renovated home has an open floor plan and features 2 two spacious bedrooms w/ high ceilings, each with their own private bathrooms. The living room immediately greets you & fts a beautiful fireplace & overlooks the dining room & kitchen. Chef's kitchen has great counterspace, cabinetry & brand new S/S appliances. Neutral colors, laminate hardwoods on the main and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen & bathrooms. French doors lead to a private backyard & outdoor patio area. Ample storage & closet space!