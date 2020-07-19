All apartments in DeKalb County
1509 Kilmuir Way
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

1509 Kilmuir Way

1509 Kilmuir Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1509 Kilmuir Way, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great end unit townhome in convenient location. This renovated home has an open floor plan and features 2 two spacious bedrooms w/ high ceilings, each with their own private bathrooms. The living room immediately greets you & fts a beautiful fireplace & overlooks the dining room & kitchen. Chef's kitchen has great counterspace, cabinetry & brand new S/S appliances. Neutral colors, laminate hardwoods on the main and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen & bathrooms. French doors lead to a private backyard & outdoor patio area. Ample storage & closet space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Kilmuir Way have any available units?
1509 Kilmuir Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1509 Kilmuir Way have?
Some of 1509 Kilmuir Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Kilmuir Way currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Kilmuir Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Kilmuir Way pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Kilmuir Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1509 Kilmuir Way offer parking?
No, 1509 Kilmuir Way does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Kilmuir Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Kilmuir Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Kilmuir Way have a pool?
No, 1509 Kilmuir Way does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Kilmuir Way have accessible units?
No, 1509 Kilmuir Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Kilmuir Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Kilmuir Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Kilmuir Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Kilmuir Way does not have units with air conditioning.
