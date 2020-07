Amenities

Spacious 1950's Mid Century One Story Home. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Updated Kitchen offering Granite and Stainless Appliances. Separate Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room, Large Sunroom and Adorable Screened in Porch with wrought-Iron Furniture in place! Fabulous Location! Close to 1-85 and minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Minutes to Downtown Decatur! Private Backyard. 3 min to Oak Grove, Close to Shopping... Ready and waiting for you! Call today!