Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Renovated Kitchen! - Two story brick front home featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. New designer grey paint throughout! . Recently renovated eat in kitchen, opens up to a large family room. Grab your hot chocolate and cozy up to the fireplace Master bedroom with large walk in closet and separate tub and shower. Additional main area room could be used as an office, play area, or teen space. . Large backyard! Don't wait, make this your home before the holidays!



(RLNE5309270)