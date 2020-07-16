Sign Up
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1105 Cherokee Heights
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 Cherokee Heights
1105 Cherokee Heights Road
·
(404) 948-3050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1105 Cherokee Heights Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rently
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,145
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1721 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom that comes with 1721 SqFt of living space.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have any available units?
1105 Cherokee Heights has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1105 Cherokee Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Cherokee Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Cherokee Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Cherokee Heights is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights offer parking?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have a pool?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have accessible units?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
