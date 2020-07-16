All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

1105 Cherokee Heights

1105 Cherokee Heights Road · (404) 948-3050
Location

1105 Cherokee Heights Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1721 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom that comes with 1721 SqFt of living space.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have any available units?
1105 Cherokee Heights has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1105 Cherokee Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Cherokee Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Cherokee Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Cherokee Heights is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights offer parking?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have a pool?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have accessible units?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Cherokee Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Cherokee Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

