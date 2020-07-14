2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA 30034 Panthersville
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 95M · Avail. Aug 25
$893
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 99A · Avail. Aug 15
$943
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 95L · Avail. Aug 25
$1,013
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Life at Pine Village.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
package receiving
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages. Each apartment home includes large closets, separate dining areas, fully equipped kitchens, and much more. NOW LEASING NEW BEGINNINGS! Tour with us today and discover why The Life at Pine Village is the perfect place to call home!
THE LIFE AT The Life at Pine Village is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our THE LIFE AT service mark utilized in connectin with the community name.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: 35 per applicant
Deposit: $250.00
Move-in Fees: 50 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: 300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Surface Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Life at Pine Village have any available units?
The Life at Pine Village has 3 units available starting at $893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Life at Pine Village have?
Some of The Life at Pine Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Life at Pine Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Life at Pine Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Life at Pine Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Life at Pine Village is pet friendly.
Does The Life at Pine Village offer parking?
Yes, The Life at Pine Village offers parking.
Does The Life at Pine Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Life at Pine Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Life at Pine Village have a pool?
No, The Life at Pine Village does not have a pool.
Does The Life at Pine Village have accessible units?
No, The Life at Pine Village does not have accessible units.
Does The Life at Pine Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Life at Pine Village has units with dishwashers.
Does The Life at Pine Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Life at Pine Village has units with air conditioning.