Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:47 AM

843 S Candler Street

843 South Candler Street · (404) 239-7512
Location

843 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA 30030
College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in City of Decatur - less than 1.5 miles to the square! This unit was recently renovated, and features refinished floors, updated bathrooms, new appliances, and fresh paint. This is a triplex. The unit available (unit A) is the entire main (top) level of the home. There are two units below that are occupied. There is ample parking for each unit. Unit A is the entire top level, has a private entrance, and a private patio overlooking the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 S Candler Street have any available units?
843 S Candler Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 S Candler Street have?
Some of 843 S Candler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 S Candler Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 S Candler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 S Candler Street pet-friendly?
No, 843 S Candler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 843 S Candler Street offer parking?
Yes, 843 S Candler Street does offer parking.
Does 843 S Candler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 S Candler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 S Candler Street have a pool?
No, 843 S Candler Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 S Candler Street have accessible units?
No, 843 S Candler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 S Candler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 S Candler Street has units with dishwashers.
