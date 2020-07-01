All apartments in Decatur
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

807 Candler Street S

807 South Candler Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA 30030
College Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
City of Decatur Schools and lots of room to grow! This 1650 Sq Ft Unit is perfect for being close to all the nearby schools- Decatur, Emory and just a short walk to Agnus Scott. Not only are you close to those, you are a short distance to CDC, Downtown Atlanta, Dekalb Medical, Midtown and more. This is Unit C of the home- on the ground level. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, laundry with washer and dryer included and a sun room/mud room off the front door. You'll have access to the yard and two parking spaces in the driveway. This is a NO PETS rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Candler Street S have any available units?
807 Candler Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 807 Candler Street S have?
Some of 807 Candler Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Candler Street S currently offering any rent specials?
807 Candler Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Candler Street S pet-friendly?
No, 807 Candler Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 807 Candler Street S offer parking?
Yes, 807 Candler Street S offers parking.
Does 807 Candler Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Candler Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Candler Street S have a pool?
No, 807 Candler Street S does not have a pool.
Does 807 Candler Street S have accessible units?
No, 807 Candler Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Candler Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Candler Street S has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Candler Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Candler Street S does not have units with air conditioning.

