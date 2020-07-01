807 Candler Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

City of Decatur Schools and lots of room to grow! This 1650 Sq Ft Unit is perfect for being close to all the nearby schools- Decatur, Emory and just a short walk to Agnus Scott. Not only are you close to those, you are a short distance to CDC, Downtown Atlanta, Dekalb Medical, Midtown and more. This is Unit C of the home- on the ground level. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, laundry with washer and dryer included and a sun room/mud room off the front door. You'll have access to the yard and two parking spaces in the driveway. This is a NO PETS rental.