807 Candler Street S

Amenities
City of Decatur Schools and lots of room to grow! This 1650 Sq Ft Unit is perfect for being close to all the nearby schools- Decatur, Emory and just a short walk to Agnus Scott. Not only are you close to those, you are a short distance to CDC, Downtown Atlanta, Dekalb Medical, Midtown and more. This is Unit C of the home- on the ground level. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, laundry with washer and dryer included and a sun room/mud room off the front door. You'll have access to the yard and two parking spaces in the driveway. This is a NO PETS rental.