802 S Candler Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location! Charming City of Decatur home on large lot. 3 bedrooms - one is a typical walk-thru bedroom open to kitchen and hallway or could be an office or den w/ french doors overlooking backyard. Hardwoods throughout. Large living room with fireplace and picture window to front yard - lots of character and natural light. Separate dining area and sunroom. Out back you will find a garage, patio, and large fenced backyard. Great location - Walkable to Downtown Decatur. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, pest control and landscaping.