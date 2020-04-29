All apartments in Decatur
802 S Candler Street

802 South Candler Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Location Location Location! Charming City of Decatur home on large lot. 3 bedrooms - one is a typical walk-thru bedroom open to kitchen and hallway or could be an office or den w/ french doors overlooking backyard. Hardwoods throughout. Large living room with fireplace and picture window to front yard - lots of character and natural light. Separate dining area and sunroom. Out back you will find a garage, patio, and large fenced backyard. Great location - Walkable to Downtown Decatur. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, pest control and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 S Candler Street have any available units?
802 S Candler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 802 S Candler Street have?
Some of 802 S Candler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 S Candler Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 S Candler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 S Candler Street pet-friendly?
No, 802 S Candler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 802 S Candler Street offer parking?
Yes, 802 S Candler Street offers parking.
Does 802 S Candler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 S Candler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 S Candler Street have a pool?
No, 802 S Candler Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 S Candler Street have accessible units?
No, 802 S Candler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 S Candler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 S Candler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 S Candler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 S Candler Street does not have units with air conditioning.

