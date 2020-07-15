All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 735 Scott Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
735 Scott Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

735 Scott Boulevard

735 Scott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Clairemont-Great Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

735 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of Park at Westchester Apartments.

Park at Westchester is affordable, but you won't give up any of the upgrades you'd expect in a nicely appointed and updated apartment home. Our design offers you a specious two bedroom, one bathroom with ample closet space and even some with eat in kitchens! And the location is superb!

Located moments from Decatur Square and across the street from Westchester Elementary, and surrounded by historic homes, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.

Our distinctive apartment homes feature:

• White appliances
• Ceiling fans
• Central Heat and Air
• Washer and Dryer INCLUDED.

Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Application fee is $75 per person and $150 Administration fee.

Please be advised that we are currently not accepting any housing vouchers.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact our property manager Trey Simpson at 404-637-2345 or TSimpson@livingintown.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
735 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 735 Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 735 Scott Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
735 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Scott Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 735 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
No, 735 Scott Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 735 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Scott Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 735 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 735 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 735 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Scott Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 735 Scott Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great LakesDowntown Decatur
Winnona Park Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College