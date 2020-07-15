735 Scott Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of Park at Westchester Apartments.



Park at Westchester is affordable, but you won't give up any of the upgrades you'd expect in a nicely appointed and updated apartment home. Our design offers you a specious two bedroom, one bathroom with ample closet space and even some with eat in kitchens! And the location is superb!



Located moments from Decatur Square and across the street from Westchester Elementary, and surrounded by historic homes, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.



Our distinctive apartment homes feature:



• White appliances

• Ceiling fans

• Central Heat and Air

• Washer and Dryer INCLUDED.



Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Application fee is $75 per person and $150 Administration fee.



Please be advised that we are currently not accepting any housing vouchers.



If you have any questions, feel free to contact our property manager Trey Simpson at 404-637-2345 or TSimpson@livingintown.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.