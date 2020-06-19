6 Arbor Way Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, LARGE Townhouse in a gated community near Decatur, Emory & CDC! This home boasts gleaming hardwood floors on the main, a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, a large great room with a fireplace framed by bookcases. There is a separate dining room with views of the community outdoor entertaining area. Upstairs there is an over-sized master suite with a spacious master bath and custom-built walk-in closet. The terrace level offers another over-sized bedroom and full bath.