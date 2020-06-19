All apartments in Decatur
6 Arbor Way Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

6 Arbor Way Drive

6 Arbor Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6 Arbor Way Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, LARGE Townhouse in a gated community near Decatur, Emory & CDC! This home boasts gleaming hardwood floors on the main, a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, a large great room with a fireplace framed by bookcases. There is a separate dining room with views of the community outdoor entertaining area. Upstairs there is an over-sized master suite with a spacious master bath and custom-built walk-in closet. The terrace level offers another over-sized bedroom and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Arbor Way Drive have any available units?
6 Arbor Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 6 Arbor Way Drive have?
Some of 6 Arbor Way Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Arbor Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Arbor Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Arbor Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Arbor Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 6 Arbor Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 Arbor Way Drive offers parking.
Does 6 Arbor Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Arbor Way Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Arbor Way Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Arbor Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Arbor Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Arbor Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Arbor Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Arbor Way Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Arbor Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Arbor Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
