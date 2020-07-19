291 Candler St

Amenities

FULLY FURNIHSED 1920s Elegant 1 bed apartment w/ urban goat farm



Come live the sweet life in this elegant one bedroom apartment, located directly behind an acre large urban farm with goats and chickens. Enjoy life in dreamy Candler Park



The apartment features a large living/dining room, separate bedroom and small bathroom.



Located in a 1920s house with all the original antique elements, including hardwood floors and original moldings.



It is available fully furnished.



Long term/short term.



no pets please