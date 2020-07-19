All apartments in Decatur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

291 Candler St

291 South Candler Street · No Longer Available
Location

291 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA 30030
College Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNIHSED 1920s Elegant 1 bed apartment w/ urban goat farm

Come live the sweet life in this elegant one bedroom apartment, located directly behind an acre large urban farm with goats and chickens. Enjoy life in dreamy Candler Park

The apartment features a large living/dining room, separate bedroom and small bathroom.

Located in a 1920s house with all the original antique elements, including hardwood floors and original moldings.

It is available fully furnished.

Long term/short term.

no pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Candler St have any available units?
291 Candler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
Is 291 Candler St currently offering any rent specials?
291 Candler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Candler St pet-friendly?
No, 291 Candler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 291 Candler St offer parking?
No, 291 Candler St does not offer parking.
Does 291 Candler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Candler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Candler St have a pool?
No, 291 Candler St does not have a pool.
Does 291 Candler St have accessible units?
No, 291 Candler St does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Candler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Candler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Candler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Candler St does not have units with air conditioning.
