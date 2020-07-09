All apartments in Decatur
238 Sterling Street

238 Sterling St · No Longer Available
Location

238 Sterling St, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Located only minutes from Downtown Decatur and Emory Clairmont Campus, this cozy one bedroom home is close to everything you need. Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer included. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Sterling Street have any available units?
238 Sterling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
Is 238 Sterling Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 Sterling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Sterling Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 Sterling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 238 Sterling Street offer parking?
No, 238 Sterling Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 Sterling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Sterling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Sterling Street have a pool?
No, 238 Sterling Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 Sterling Street have accessible units?
No, 238 Sterling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Sterling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Sterling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Sterling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Sterling Street does not have units with air conditioning.

