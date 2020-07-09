238 Sterling Street

Amenities

Located only minutes from Downtown Decatur and Emory Clairmont Campus, this cozy one bedroom home is close to everything you need. Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer included. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.