Decatur, GA
215 N Candler Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:32 AM

215 N Candler Street

215 North Candler Street · (404) 414-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 North Candler Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Sycamore Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.5 bath gem on quiet, residential street steps to Decatur Square, MARTA, shops, restaurants. Close to Emory, CDC. Huge, wrap-around porch, open floor plan, chef's kitchen,wooden blinds. Screen porch/outdoor dining. Spacious master suite & office on main. Private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N Candler Street have any available units?
215 N Candler Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 N Candler Street have?
Some of 215 N Candler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N Candler Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 N Candler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N Candler Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 N Candler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 215 N Candler Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street does offer parking.
Does 215 N Candler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N Candler Street have a pool?
No, 215 N Candler Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 N Candler Street have accessible units?
No, 215 N Candler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N Candler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street has units with dishwashers.
