215 N Candler Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.5 bath gem on quiet, residential street steps to Decatur Square, MARTA, shops, restaurants. Close to Emory, CDC. Huge, wrap-around porch, open floor plan, chef's kitchen,wooden blinds. Screen porch/outdoor dining. Spacious master suite & office on main. Private backyard.