208 Clarion Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:26 PM

208 Clarion Avenue

208 Clarion Avenue · (404) 310-5742
Location

208 Clarion Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Vacant and SAFE to show! City of Decatur and a short jaunt to restaurants, shopping and schools. Renovated Kitchen and Master Bath featuring white marble accents and chic grey toned counter-tops in newly completed upstairs baths. Master suite with fireplace, coffee niche, walk-in spa styled shower, soaking tub and Metro Vibe. Open Kitchen concept with white stone counters and subway marble back-splash and modern Farm Sink overlooks fireplace family room with conferred ceiling view of manageable backyard, walk-out patio from full eat-in breakfast room + breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Clarion Avenue have any available units?
208 Clarion Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Clarion Avenue have?
Some of 208 Clarion Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Clarion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 Clarion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Clarion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 Clarion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 208 Clarion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 208 Clarion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 208 Clarion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Clarion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Clarion Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 Clarion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 Clarion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 Clarion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Clarion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Clarion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
