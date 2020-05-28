208 Clarion Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Vacant and SAFE to show! City of Decatur and a short jaunt to restaurants, shopping and schools. Renovated Kitchen and Master Bath featuring white marble accents and chic grey toned counter-tops in newly completed upstairs baths. Master suite with fireplace, coffee niche, walk-in spa styled shower, soaking tub and Metro Vibe. Open Kitchen concept with white stone counters and subway marble back-splash and modern Farm Sink overlooks fireplace family room with conferred ceiling view of manageable backyard, walk-out patio from full eat-in breakfast room + breakfast bar.