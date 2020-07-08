All apartments in Decatur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Lenore Street

118 Lenore Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Lenore Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
OAKHURST ELEMENTARY...This cute bungalow is located close to Oakhurst and all the best of Decatur City living! This 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home sits on a large lot in a friendly neighborhood and is available until June 30, 2019, but may possibly be extended. In addition to the living room on the main level, there is a sunny family room on the terrace level where the 3rd bedroom and bath are located. The charming kitchen has bright tile accents. Step out into the large, private backyard with no neighbors directly behind it. LAWN CARE is INCLUDED!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Lenore Street have any available units?
118 Lenore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
Is 118 Lenore Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Lenore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Lenore Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Lenore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 118 Lenore Street offer parking?
No, 118 Lenore Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Lenore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Lenore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Lenore Street have a pool?
No, 118 Lenore Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Lenore Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Lenore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Lenore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Lenore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Lenore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Lenore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

