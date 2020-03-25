All apartments in Decatur
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:19 AM

117 Hillcrest Avenue

117 Hillcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reduced! Wonderful home in the Sycamore Heights neighborhood of the City of Decatur. Walking distance to Marta, shopping, restaurants, parks and located in the City of Decatur Schools District! This bright and open home features 4 bedrooms AND an office room, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Hardwood floors, chefs open concept kitchen, customs cabinets and separate dining room. Two levels of outdoor patio in the private fenced backyard, professionally landscaped with raised flower beds. Basement level has private bedroom with full bath and separate entrance. 2 car garage .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
117 Hillcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 117 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hillcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hillcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 117 Hillcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 117 Hillcrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Hillcrest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 Hillcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 Hillcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Hillcrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Hillcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
