117 Hillcrest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced! Wonderful home in the Sycamore Heights neighborhood of the City of Decatur. Walking distance to Marta, shopping, restaurants, parks and located in the City of Decatur Schools District! This bright and open home features 4 bedrooms AND an office room, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Hardwood floors, chefs open concept kitchen, customs cabinets and separate dining room. Two levels of outdoor patio in the private fenced backyard, professionally landscaped with raised flower beds. Basement level has private bedroom with full bath and separate entrance. 2 car garage .