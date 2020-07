Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Large comfortable townhouse in city of Decatur, close to Decatur Square, Emory U, and transportation. Large living room with fireplace PLUS family room off the beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Updated powder room off lst flr hallway. Upstairs, 3 BRS plus a small office or studio. Large private patio in the rear is perfect for grilling dinner and relaxing with friends. Hurry!