1014 Braeburn Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful three story 4/4 home is walking distance from downtown Decatur, parks, shopping, restaurants and more! Top notch winning school district - Westchester Elementary, Renfroe Middle & Decatur High. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout. Main floor has kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous marble counter tops, living room, bedroom, full bath and patio. Garage level floor features one bedroom and full bath and third level has a master with en suite bathroom, junior suite and laundry room with washer and dryer. The community is what sets this house apart from the rest - very family oriented & several neighborhood gatherings and events through the year. Call (or text for fastest response) Eileen at 404-307-4744 to schedule a tour!