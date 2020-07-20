All apartments in Decatur
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

1014 Braeburn Lane

1014 Braeburn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Braeburn Ln, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful three story 4/4 home is walking distance from downtown Decatur, parks, shopping, restaurants and more! Top notch winning school district - Westchester Elementary, Renfroe Middle & Decatur High. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout. Main floor has kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous marble counter tops, living room, bedroom, full bath and patio. Garage level floor features one bedroom and full bath and third level has a master with en suite bathroom, junior suite and laundry room with washer and dryer. The community is what sets this house apart from the rest - very family oriented & several neighborhood gatherings and events through the year. Call (or text for fastest response) Eileen at 404-307-4744 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Braeburn Lane have any available units?
1014 Braeburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1014 Braeburn Lane have?
Some of 1014 Braeburn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Braeburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Braeburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Braeburn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Braeburn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 1014 Braeburn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Braeburn Lane offers parking.
Does 1014 Braeburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Braeburn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Braeburn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Braeburn Lane has a pool.
Does 1014 Braeburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1014 Braeburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Braeburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Braeburn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Braeburn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Braeburn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
