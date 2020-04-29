All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 1012 Scott Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
1012 Scott Blvd
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

1012 Scott Blvd

1012 Scott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1012 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 bath condo in Scott Hall Condos. - Property Id: 205196

2 Bed/2 bath condo in Scott Hall Condos. Located off Scott Blvd in City of Decatur. Available January 1st. Ideal timing for new semester for Emory or City Schools of Decatur. Excellent location with walkability and access to public transportation. Marta and Emory CCTMA bus lines are 0.2 miles away. Emory 1.5 miles Decatur Square 1 mile Suburban plaza 1 mile Publix 0.7miles Updated ground floor condo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205196
Property Id 205196

(RLNE5469026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Scott Blvd have any available units?
1012 Scott Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1012 Scott Blvd have?
Some of 1012 Scott Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Scott Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Scott Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Scott Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Scott Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd offer parking?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have a pool?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Scott Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College