2 Bed/2 bath condo in Scott Hall Condos. - Property Id: 205196
2 Bed/2 bath condo in Scott Hall Condos. Located off Scott Blvd in City of Decatur. Available January 1st. Ideal timing for new semester for Emory or City Schools of Decatur. Excellent location with walkability and access to public transportation. Marta and Emory CCTMA bus lines are 0.2 miles away. Emory 1.5 miles Decatur Square 1 mile Suburban plaza 1 mile Publix 0.7miles Updated ground floor condo Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205196 Property Id 205196
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have any available units?
1012 Scott Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1012 Scott Blvd have?
Some of 1012 Scott Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Scott Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Scott Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Scott Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Scott Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd offer parking?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have a pool?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Scott Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Scott Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Scott Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
