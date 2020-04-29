1012 Scott Blvd

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/2 bath condo in Scott Hall Condos. - Property Id: 205196



2 Bed/2 bath condo in Scott Hall Condos. Located off Scott Blvd in City of Decatur. Available January 1st. Ideal timing for new semester for Emory or City Schools of Decatur. Excellent location with walkability and access to public transportation. Marta and Emory CCTMA bus lines are 0.2 miles away. Emory 1.5 miles Decatur Square 1 mile Suburban plaza 1 mile Publix 0.7miles Updated ground floor condo

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205196

Property Id 205196



(RLNE5469026)