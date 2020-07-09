All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 100 Glenlake Commons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
100 Glenlake Commons Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

100 Glenlake Commons Drive

100 Glenlake Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 Glenlake Commons Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Glennwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
100 Glenlake Commons Drive Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous Home w Rocking Chair Porch, Amazing Master Bath, Walk to Downtown Decatur!!!! - Gorgeous home in pristine condition convenient to Decatur Square, Glenn Lake Park, shopping, restaurants, and more! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom with trey ceiling and luxurious bathroom featuring separate shower and free standing soak tub. Kitchen showcases gorgeous white corian countertops, custom backsplash, and 2 pantries. Separate dining room for entertaining. Living room is large with built in gas fireplace, perfect for relaxing with a book in the coming winter nights! Fenced in back yard directly off of kitchen. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Available at the beginning of June! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of May. We will begin showings on June 3 with available move-in around June 8. Copy and paste to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/77e30bf072

(RLNE2167150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive have any available units?
100 Glenlake Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
Is 100 Glenlake Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Glenlake Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Glenlake Commons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive offer parking?
No, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Glenlake Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College