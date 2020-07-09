Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

100 Glenlake Commons Drive Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous Home w Rocking Chair Porch, Amazing Master Bath, Walk to Downtown Decatur!!!! - Gorgeous home in pristine condition convenient to Decatur Square, Glenn Lake Park, shopping, restaurants, and more! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom with trey ceiling and luxurious bathroom featuring separate shower and free standing soak tub. Kitchen showcases gorgeous white corian countertops, custom backsplash, and 2 pantries. Separate dining room for entertaining. Living room is large with built in gas fireplace, perfect for relaxing with a book in the coming winter nights! Fenced in back yard directly off of kitchen. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Available at the beginning of June! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of May. We will begin showings on June 3 with available move-in around June 8. Copy and paste to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/77e30bf072



(RLNE2167150)