317 Saint Charles Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

317 Saint Charles Avenue

317 St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

317 St Charles Avenue, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Recently updated ranch home on cul-de-sac lot.. Granite counters, stainless appliances, and ceramic tile flooring in the gourmet kitchen. Vaulted fireside great room. Huge master suite with spa bath! Full unfinished basement. Nice private yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Saint Charles Avenue have any available units?
317 Saint Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Saint Charles Avenue have?
Some of 317 Saint Charles Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Saint Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 Saint Charles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Saint Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Saint Charles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 317 Saint Charles Avenue offer parking?
No, 317 Saint Charles Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 317 Saint Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Saint Charles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Saint Charles Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 Saint Charles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 Saint Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 Saint Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Saint Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Saint Charles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

