317 Saint Charles Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Recently updated ranch home on cul-de-sac lot.. Granite counters, stainless appliances, and ceramic tile flooring in the gourmet kitchen. Vaulted fireside great room. Huge master suite with spa bath! Full unfinished basement. Nice private yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.