2 bed 2 bath apartments
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA
16 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
23 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1185 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
17 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1250 sqft
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1301 sqft
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
4 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming
1 Unit Available
1222 Rubble Road
1222 Rubble Road, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Literally, across street from Aquatic center, Univ North GA (UNG), Lake Lanier and shopping just minutes away. Large family room with fireplace.Well maintained 2 bedroom split floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming
1 Unit Available
7070 Cagle Drive
7070 Cagle Drive, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2314 sqft
Four-sided brick ranch has a bright, modern kitchen with high-end appliances, large bedrooms, and a finished terrace level with open media room. Great backyard with gentle path to double-slip dock and good water.
1 Unit Available
2993 Greyhawk Lane
2993 Greyhawk Lane, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1736 sqft
Welcome home to the quiet community of Kentmere conveniently located close to Fowler Park, the greenway and walking trails, fantastic schools, minutes from The Collections and Halcyon, and easy access to the highway.
Results within 10 miles of Cumming
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
John's Creek Walk
16 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1174 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1168 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1332 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
10 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1208 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
23 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1166 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
37 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
22 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1166 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
26 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1167 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
44 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
16 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
24 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
