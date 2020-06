Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great 3/2 in gated community close in to shopping, dining, and schools. Easy on/off 400. All bedrooms are up Master on one end 2 bedrooms on the other end. Breakfast bar with pass thru from kitchen. All appliances, Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer included. private patio in back. Master has large walk-in closet. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.