Coweta County, GA
520 George Coggin Rd
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

520 George Coggin Rd

520 George Coggin Rd · No Longer Available
Location

520 George Coggin Rd, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious ranch with formal dining room, separate office or living room and open family room with vaulted ceilings and Fireplace. Large Kitchen with plenty of counter space and large pantry. Split bedroom plan with large master and large walk in closet. Side entry garage at Kitchen level entry. Private back yard with patio. Very convenient to I-85, shopping and schools. Northgate high school district. Available Immediately. Must have good credit, no smoking, no pets. Great Neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 George Coggin Rd have any available units?
520 George Coggin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 520 George Coggin Rd have?
Some of 520 George Coggin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 George Coggin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
520 George Coggin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 George Coggin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 520 George Coggin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 520 George Coggin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 520 George Coggin Rd offers parking.
Does 520 George Coggin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 George Coggin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 George Coggin Rd have a pool?
No, 520 George Coggin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 520 George Coggin Rd have accessible units?
No, 520 George Coggin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 520 George Coggin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 George Coggin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 George Coggin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 George Coggin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
