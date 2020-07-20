520 George Coggin Rd

Amenities

Spacious ranch with formal dining room, separate office or living room and open family room with vaulted ceilings and Fireplace. Large Kitchen with plenty of counter space and large pantry. Split bedroom plan with large master and large walk in closet. Side entry garage at Kitchen level entry. Private back yard with patio. Very convenient to I-85, shopping and schools. Northgate high school district. Available Immediately. Must have good credit, no smoking, no pets. Great Neighborhood!!