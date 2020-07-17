All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Meadow Green

5 Meadow Green · No Longer Available
Location

5 Meadow Green, Coweta County, GA 30265
Woodstream

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2048 sq. ft. home in Newnan, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, lots of cabinets & counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Master suite features separate tub/shower. Nice yard. Schedule your showing today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Meadow Green have any available units?
5 Meadow Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
Is 5 Meadow Green currently offering any rent specials?
5 Meadow Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Meadow Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Meadow Green is pet friendly.
Does 5 Meadow Green offer parking?
No, 5 Meadow Green does not offer parking.
Does 5 Meadow Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Meadow Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Meadow Green have a pool?
No, 5 Meadow Green does not have a pool.
Does 5 Meadow Green have accessible units?
No, 5 Meadow Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Meadow Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Meadow Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Meadow Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Meadow Green does not have units with air conditioning.
