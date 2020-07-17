5 Meadow Green

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2048 sq. ft. home in Newnan, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, lots of cabinets & counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Master suite features separate tub/shower. Nice yard. Schedule your showing today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.