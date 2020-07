Amenities

dishwasher fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities

Want lots of piece? Look no further! This brick home is on 5 acres. COUNTRY SETTING! Formal living room and 2 family rooms! 3 full bath rooms! Kitchen are open to the Family room. EXTRA STORAGE SHED out back! If you would like Lawn maintenance to be included, the rental rate would be $1525 per month. Near the New Amazon locations