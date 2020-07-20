All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

41 Fairfax Street

41 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 Fairfax Street, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous opportunity to own a ranch home on full unfinished basement located in Mosby Woods and sought out desirable Northgate School District. Custom Built and charming open floor plan home features vaulted ceilings with dining room open to the large family room with fireplace. Large walk in Pantry/Laundry Room off the Kitchen. Enjoy every season in the sunroom overlooking a beautiful and large fenced back yard with mature landscaping and sprinkler system. Deck off the sunroom is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Basement is stubbed for bath and a full 2366 sf of future living space! Home was one owner and well maintained. Private lake community. Conveniently located to I-85, shopping and Atlanta Airport.

Listing Courtesy Of Southern Classic Realtors

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Fairfax Street have any available units?
41 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 41 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 41 Fairfax Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 41 Fairfax Street offer parking?
No, 41 Fairfax Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 41 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Fairfax Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Fairfax Street does not have units with air conditioning.
