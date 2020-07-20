41 Fairfax Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous opportunity to own a ranch home on full unfinished basement located in Mosby Woods and sought out desirable Northgate School District. Custom Built and charming open floor plan home features vaulted ceilings with dining room open to the large family room with fireplace. Large walk in Pantry/Laundry Room off the Kitchen. Enjoy every season in the sunroom overlooking a beautiful and large fenced back yard with mature landscaping and sprinkler system. Deck off the sunroom is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Basement is stubbed for bath and a full 2366 sf of future living space! Home was one owner and well maintained. Private lake community. Conveniently located to I-85, shopping and Atlanta Airport.



