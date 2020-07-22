37 Seven Pines Cir

Amenities

This 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home sits on 1.57 private acres in the desirable Northgate school district. Conveniently located near the best of what Newnan has to offer with easy accessibility to I-85 and Peachtree City. Large kitchen with ample storage. Separate laundry room/pantry. Fully renovated, Full size two car garage. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in a lake community that offers tranquility and walking trails for its residents. Sit by the lake or even spend the evening fishing. This home wont last long! **Property is Pending Lease Approval** Requires Application for every adult 18+ planning to live at property Min. Credit Score: 580 Monthly Earnings Requirement: 3x rental rate $200 Admin Fee (if accepted) $500 Pet Fee (if applicable)