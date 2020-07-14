All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 5189 Tew Lane Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, GA
/
5189 Tew Lane Southwest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

5189 Tew Lane Southwest

5189 Tew Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5189 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA 30014

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2-story, 3 bed, 2-1/2 bath home.The exterior features Hardi plank siding with brick accents. The interior is highlighted by woodgrain luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level, upstairs hall, laundry and all baths. The home features designer paint color, stainless appliance package that includes, freezer top refrigerator & microwave hood vent. Granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Conveniently located near I-20 and 1 mile from Hot downtown Covington.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have any available units?
5189 Tew Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, GA.
What amenities does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have?
Some of 5189 Tew Lane Southwest's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5189 Tew Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5189 Tew Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5189 Tew Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5189 Tew Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5189 Tew Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington Apartments with BalconiesCovington Apartments with Parking
Covington Apartments with PoolsCovington Dog Friendly Apartments
Covington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GAGrayson, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAMilledgeville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University