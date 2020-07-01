Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

16 Apartments for rent in Covington, GA with garage

Covington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Covington

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
146 Longstreet Circle
146 Longstreet Circle, Oxford, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1210 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Lane
170 Mandy Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2572 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Covington

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
30 Emily Court
30 Emily Court, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2694 sqft
Open concept flloor plan 4BR, 3.5 Bath 2Car Garage, 2 Story traditional home with side entry garage.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
196 St Andrews Ct
196 St Andrews Court, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3174 sqft
ELEGANT ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME * OPEN GREATROOM & KEEPING ROOM FEATURING DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE * OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVENS, GOURMET GAS COOKTOP, REFRIGERATOR AND PANTRY.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
50 Betty Ann Lane
50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2800 sqft
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
40 Shenandoah Drive
40 Shenandoah Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
Verified

Last updated July 1
10 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 1
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

Last updated July 1
9 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified

Last updated July 1
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

Last updated July 1
17 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
3016 SE Raintree Dr
3016 Raintree Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
Quaint 3 BR/2BA ranch with full finished basement! Conviently located in Conyers neighborhood on a large corner lot. Large bedrooms, seperate dining room, and large family room.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
1902 Bridgestone Cir
1902 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3406 sqft
5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to.

Last updated December 7
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Covington, GA

Covington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

