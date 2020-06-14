Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conyers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Odyssey Turn
205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1356 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1902 Bridgestone Cir
1902 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3406 sqft
5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4690 Bristol Dr SE
4690 Bristol Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Photos on order! Lovely split level 3BR 2BA Conyers home is move-in ready and features wood flooring and a sizable interior living space of 1,120 sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2915 Landmark Dr
2915 Landmark Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1921 sqft
Charming 3/4 bedrooms 3 bath close to the lake. small deck and front porch. Has stainless steel and black appliances. Hardwood flooring, finished lower level or can be a large 4th bedroom in a quiet neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Conyers
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1741 Long Acre Dr
1741 Long Acre Dr, Walton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
3166 sqft
With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6473 Gina Agha Circle
6473 Gina Agha Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
If you enjoy one story living, this home is for you! Nicely updated with light-colored, laminate wood flooring through the common areas of the home. The bedrooms are fully carpeted. The rear yard is fully fenced. Ready for a quick move-in.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7777 Hansel Ln.
7777 Hansel Ln, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
3034 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
City Guide for Conyers, GA

Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.

Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Conyers, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conyers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

