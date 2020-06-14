30 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with hardwood floors
Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.
Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conyers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.