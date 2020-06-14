30 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with hardwood floors

Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.

Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home.