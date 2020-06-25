117 Ellis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This spacious end unit TOWNHOME on a cul-de-sac features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with a living room & formal dining room great for entertaining with easy access to the wonderful kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, breakfast bar & large pantry; the stunning master suite features walk-in closet, GARDEN TUB for a perfect retreat after a long day; additional features include private backyard area, blinds throughout, ALARM SYSTEM, WASHER & DRYER connections for your convenience...and the list goes on! Lawn Care Included.