All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 117 Ellis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
117 Ellis Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

117 Ellis Drive

117 Ellis Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 Ellis Dr, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This spacious end unit TOWNHOME on a cul-de-sac features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with a living room & formal dining room great for entertaining with easy access to the wonderful kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, breakfast bar & large pantry; the stunning master suite features walk-in closet, GARDEN TUB for a perfect retreat after a long day; additional features include private backyard area, blinds throughout, ALARM SYSTEM, WASHER & DRYER connections for your convenience...and the list goes on! Lawn Care Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Ellis Drive have any available units?
117 Ellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 117 Ellis Drive have?
Some of 117 Ellis Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Ellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 Ellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 117 Ellis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Ellis Drive offers parking.
Does 117 Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Ellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Ellis Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Ellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Ellis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Ellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Ellis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College