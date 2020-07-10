1152 Stepping Stone Lane.

Amenities
HOME IS READY TO MOVE IN TODAY! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR EXTRA ROOM? OR DO YOU NEED A HOME LARGE ENOUGH FOR TWO FAMILIES?
Well this home may be what you are looking for? Here is a beautiful and very large home which has been newly remodeled and includes new carpet. This huge home offers 5 Bedroom with 3 Full Baths, a Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Counter Top and a Pantry, a Living Room, and another Formal Living Area upstairs. There is a bedroom on the main level and upstairs has 4 additional bedrooms which includes the over sized master bedroom. The home also has a 2 garage and a 1600 SQFT daylight unfinished basement. New refrigerator and new microwave will be installed with lease signing.
VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO LINK: Copy and paste the link below into your browser.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GvxU3baKHxU&brand=0
All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.