Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM

1152 Stepping Stone Lane

1152 Steppingstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Steppingstone Lane, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HOME IS READY TO MOVE IN TODAY! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR EXTRA ROOM? OR DO YOU NEED A HOME LARGE ENOUGH FOR TWO FAMILIES?
Well this home may be what you are looking for? Here is a beautiful and very large home which has been newly remodeled and includes new carpet. This huge home offers 5 Bedroom with 3 Full Baths, a Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Counter Top and a Pantry, a Living Room, and another Formal Living Area upstairs. There is a bedroom on the main level and upstairs has 4 additional bedrooms which includes the over sized master bedroom. The home also has a 2 garage and a 1600 SQFT daylight unfinished basement. New refrigerator and new microwave will be installed with lease signing.

VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO LINK: Copy and paste the link below into your browser.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GvxU3baKHxU&brand=0
All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have any available units?
1152 Stepping Stone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have?
Some of 1152 Stepping Stone Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Stepping Stone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Stepping Stone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Stepping Stone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane offers parking.
Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have a pool?
No, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1152 Stepping Stone Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1152 Stepping Stone Lane has units with air conditioning.

