1152 Stepping Stone Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HOME IS READY TO MOVE IN TODAY! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR EXTRA ROOM? OR DO YOU NEED A HOME LARGE ENOUGH FOR TWO FAMILIES?

Well this home may be what you are looking for? Here is a beautiful and very large home which has been newly remodeled and includes new carpet. This huge home offers 5 Bedroom with 3 Full Baths, a Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Counter Top and a Pantry, a Living Room, and another Formal Living Area upstairs. There is a bedroom on the main level and upstairs has 4 additional bedrooms which includes the over sized master bedroom. The home also has a 2 garage and a 1600 SQFT daylight unfinished basement. New refrigerator and new microwave will be installed with lease signing.



VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO LINK: Copy and paste the link below into your browser.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GvxU3baKHxU&brand=0

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.