1028 Winding Woods Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Nice and Clean move-into this formal living room, formal dining room, huge sunken family room, kitchen w/ island, bedroom on main w/ full bath, spacious master suite w/ sitting room and walk-in closet, large secondary bedrooms, laundry room Has full basement for storage ,cul de sac lot, 2 car garage Close to shopping, schools, and entertainment. Easy access to I-20. No pets allowed. Not Section 8 approved. No smoking. Rental requirements-net income 3 times rental rate. Debt to income ratio below 50%. No evictions or unpaid utilities. Renter's insurance required.