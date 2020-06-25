All apartments in Conyers
1028 Winding Woods Trl

1028 Winding Woods Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Winding Woods Trail, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice and Clean move-into this formal living room, formal dining room, huge sunken family room, kitchen w/ island, bedroom on main w/ full bath, spacious master suite w/ sitting room and walk-in closet, large secondary bedrooms, laundry room Has full basement for storage ,cul de sac lot, 2 car garage Close to shopping, schools, and entertainment. Easy access to I-20. No pets allowed. Not Section 8 approved. No smoking. Rental requirements-net income 3 times rental rate. Debt to income ratio below 50%. No evictions or unpaid utilities. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have any available units?
1028 Winding Woods Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have?
Some of 1028 Winding Woods Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Winding Woods Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Winding Woods Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Winding Woods Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Winding Woods Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Winding Woods Trl offers parking.
Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Winding Woods Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have a pool?
No, 1028 Winding Woods Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have accessible units?
No, 1028 Winding Woods Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Winding Woods Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Winding Woods Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Winding Woods Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
