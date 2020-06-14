Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

10 Apartments for rent in LaGrange, GA with garage

LaGrange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1198 sqft
Open one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans on tree-lined property. Near I-185. Mable cabinets, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Community is on four-acre wooded preserve and features poolside terrace and screened-in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Woodridge Circle
137 Woodridge Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
137 Woodridge Circle - Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Large country kitchen, fireplace with gas logs in family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 St Angela Merici Ct
102 Saint Angela Merici Ct, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2943 sqft
Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
313 Ashford Cir
313 Ashford Circle, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3271 sqft
Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
200 Dixie Creek Dr
200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1709 sqft
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
116 Ashling Dr
116 Ashling Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3055 sqft
Wonderful house in great family neighborhood. Master on main level with 2 additional bedrooms. Large family room, separate living room/office, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area. Upstairs is 4th bedroom or bonus room with bath.
Results within 1 mile of LaGrange

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Village Dr.
218 Village Drive, Troup County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3800 sqft
218 Village Dr. - This beautiful Brick home is located in the Sturbridge Subdivision! Features large open kitchen, family room, den, dining room, fireplace, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. The Master suite has his/her vanities and Jacuzzi tub.
Results within 5 miles of LaGrange

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Huntington Dr
100 Huntington Drive, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
100 Huntington Dr - Minutes from West Point Lake, Highland Marina, and downtown Lagrange in the Huntington Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Riverbend Dr
315 Riverbend Drive, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1816 sqft
315 Riverbend Dr - This home offers country living at its best. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located on sunny West Point Lake.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeview Ct
207 Lakeview Court, Troup County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
4861 sqft
Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in LaGrange, GA

LaGrange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

